DNB Asset Management AS Has $9.29 Million Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,641 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $9,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,480,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 73,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,954,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 306,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 70,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.15.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $81.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.52, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.39. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $57.79 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

