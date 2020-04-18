DNB Asset Management AS Lowers Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,155 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 36,286 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $15,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $3,359,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,885,906.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total value of $35,232.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,796.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 568,733 shares of company stock worth $50,878,762 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cfra raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.44.

NYSE:ABT opened at $96.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $97.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.86. The stock has a market cap of $169.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.93.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

