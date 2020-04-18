DNB Asset Management AS Reduces Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,606 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,582 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Intuit were worth $7,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $610,762,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 1,451,166 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,400,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $890,638,000 after buying an additional 1,181,976 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 253.5% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,406,788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,914,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,287,190,000 after acquiring an additional 860,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU opened at $265.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $246.18 and a 200-day moving average of $264.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.68 and a 52 week high of $306.89.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 22.89%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.99%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Intuit from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Intuit from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on Intuit from $303.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Intuit from $268.00 to $249.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.61.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

