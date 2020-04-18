DNB Asset Management AS Sells 12,506 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,838 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,506 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,478,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,451,692,000 after buying an additional 286,929 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $1,095,974,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,296,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $812,866,000 after buying an additional 1,110,841 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Danaher by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,210,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $799,731,000 after buying an additional 592,810 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in Danaher by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,843,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $743,350,000 after buying an additional 70,532 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 18,267 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $2,949,937.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,782 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,725.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 132,474 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total transaction of $21,528,349.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,981,847.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 297,385 shares of company stock valued at $48,153,397. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $176.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.56.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $156.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.06 and a 200 day moving average of $147.32. The firm has a market cap of $107.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $119.60 and a 1 year high of $169.19.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.29%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.