DNB Asset Management AS Sells 1,838 Shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its stake in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Prologis were worth $6,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 64.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 2,250.0% in the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $90.22 on Friday. Prologis Inc has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $99.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.62 and its 200 day moving average is $87.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.99.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.32 million. Prologis had a net margin of 47.23% and a return on equity of 6.09%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Prologis Inc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 70.09%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

