DNB Asset Management AS Sells 27,126 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 27,126 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $25,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.5% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,048 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 37,301 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,964,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 39.2% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 17.2% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 101,296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $18,913,000 after buying an additional 14,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 6.4% during the first quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $233.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.24.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $209.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.05. The company has a market cap of $214.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.98. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

