DNB Asset Management AS Sells 29,273 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,273 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Southern were worth $7,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Southern during the first quarter valued at $334,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Southern by 8.2% during the first quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Southern by 57.9% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Southern by 9.3% during the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Southern by 1.3% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

SO stock opened at $57.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.46. Southern Co has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $71.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.66 and its 200 day moving average is $62.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Southern had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $669,225.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,746.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $103,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,396 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,989.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SO has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Argus upgraded shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.25.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

