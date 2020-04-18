DNB Asset Management AS Sells 6,314 Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its stake in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,314 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $6,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 668.8% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $299.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 512.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $288.36 and its 200 day moving average is $286.94. ServiceNow Inc has a twelve month low of $213.99 and a twelve month high of $362.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $951.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upgraded ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank cut ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut ServiceNow from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.36.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.98, for a total value of $2,337,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,262.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 2,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.00, for a total transaction of $1,009,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,980,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,541 shares of company stock valued at $38,458,174. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

