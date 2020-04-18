DNB Asset Management AS Sells 7,961 Shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 106,458 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,961 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned 0.06% of Iqvia worth $11,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Iqvia by 3.3% in the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Iqvia by 46.0% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Iqvia by 7.3% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Iqvia by 8,885.6% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 215,115 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,202,000 after purchasing an additional 212,721 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Iqvia by 84.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iqvia alerts:

Shares of IQV opened at $131.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $81.79 and a fifty-two week high of $169.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.14.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Connaughton sold 703,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total transaction of $115,638,940.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.19, for a total transaction of $969,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 716,328 shares of company stock valued at $117,603,065 over the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IQV has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Iqvia from $184.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Iqvia from $194.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Iqvia from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.41.

Iqvia Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for Iqvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iqvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.