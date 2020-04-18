DNB Asset Management AS Trims Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its holdings in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,297 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 42,996 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $7,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,833 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,025,600 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $49,033,000 after acquiring an additional 51,000 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,118 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 143,611 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 26,468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $49.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.51. TJX Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. The company had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.30.

