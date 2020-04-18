Dock Market Capitalization Reaches $2.63 Million (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 18th. During the last seven days, Dock has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. Dock has a total market capitalization of $2.63 million and approximately $227,512.00 worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dock token can currently be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, Binance, IDEX and Fatbtc.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013901 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $197.39 or 0.02730486 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00226722 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00058283 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00050828 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Dock Profile

Dock’s launch date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 584,645,469 tokens. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dock’s official message board is medium.com/dock-io. Dock’s official website is dock.io.

Dock Token Trading

Dock can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Gate.io, Kucoin, Binance, Fatbtc and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

