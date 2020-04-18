DraftCoin (DFT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $7.00

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. DraftCoin has a market cap of $24,523.33 and $7.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DraftCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Coindeal and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, DraftCoin has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pandacoin (PND) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000239 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DraftCoin Profile

DFT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 19th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,715,912 coins and its circulating supply is 8,715,912 coins. The official website for DraftCoin is btcdraft.com. DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DraftCoin Coin Trading

DraftCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange and Coindeal. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DraftCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DraftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

