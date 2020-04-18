Dusk Network (DUSK) Achieves Market Cap of $4.80 Million

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. During the last week, Dusk Network has traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Dusk Network token can now be bought for about $0.0201 or 0.00000278 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Ethfinex and Binance DEX. Dusk Network has a market cap of $4.80 million and approximately $200,338.00 worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00054463 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000713 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.46 or 0.04486826 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00066391 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038515 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013828 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005288 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00010174 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003358 BTC.

About Dusk Network

DUSK is a token. Its launch date was July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,311,654 tokens. Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation. Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network.

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

Dusk Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, Ethfinex and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

