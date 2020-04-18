Dynamite (DYNMT) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $138,804.00

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 18th. One Dynamite token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00006668 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and Mercatox. Dynamite has a market cap of $182,319.89 and $138,804.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dynamite has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 88.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004928 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00074460 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00431503 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00001066 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013780 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 64.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007511 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00012531 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Dynamite Profile

DYNMT is a token. Dynamite’s total supply is 847,518 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,721 tokens. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com.

Dynamite Token Trading

Dynamite can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

