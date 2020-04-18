e-Gulden (EFL) Market Cap Achieves $927,055.07

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One e-Gulden coin can now be purchased for about $0.0541 or 0.00000745 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. e-Gulden has a market capitalization of $927,055.07 and $1,953.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.09 or 0.00606536 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014259 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007327 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000277 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,947,548 coins and its circulating supply is 17,125,188 coins. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati.

e-Gulden Coin Trading

e-Gulden can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

