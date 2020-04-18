e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the March 15th total of 1,849,000 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ELF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Shares of ELF traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,469,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,619. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.68 and a 200 day moving average of $15.44. The company has a market cap of $497.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,037.96 and a beta of 2.11. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.53 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 59,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $1,185,184.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard F. Baruch, Jr. sold 8,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $142,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,340 shares of company stock valued at $1,952,405 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 10,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

