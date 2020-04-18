EBCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $29,351.00 (EBC)

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. One EBCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, BitMart and CoinBene. In the last seven days, EBCoin has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. EBCoin has a market capitalization of $527,641.20 and approximately $29,351.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013769 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $205.21 or 0.02824600 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00228390 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00058437 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00052193 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000696 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About EBCoin

EBCoin launched on January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 tokens. EBCoin’s official website is ebcoin.io. EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EBCoin Token Trading

EBCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinBene and BitMart. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

