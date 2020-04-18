EchoLink Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $53,424.00 (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. EchoLink has a market cap of $434,166.62 and $53,424.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EchoLink token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Hotbit, Huobi and LBank. During the last week, EchoLink has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00054305 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000713 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $327.24 or 0.04505192 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00066733 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038551 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013804 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005329 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00010144 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003349 BTC.

EchoLink Profile

EchoLink (EKO) is a token. It launched on January 20th, 2018. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info. The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo.

EchoLink Token Trading

EchoLink can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Hotbit, LBank and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

