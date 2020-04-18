Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Bought by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $391,675,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ecolab by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,843,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,826,000 after buying an additional 493,401 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Ecolab by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,336,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $643,894,000 after purchasing an additional 381,681 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth $53,443,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,396,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,474,000 after acquiring an additional 264,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.53, for a total transaction of $1,011,997.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,274,077.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 162,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $33,592,536.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,104 shares in the company, valued at $154,851,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 273,546 shares of company stock worth $56,033,000 over the last ninety days. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ECL opened at $178.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.60 and a 1 year high of $211.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.53. The firm has a market cap of $49.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.84.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 10.46%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

ECL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $216.00 to $171.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.50.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

