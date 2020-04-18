Edgeless Price Reaches $0.0076 on Exchanges (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Edgeless has a total market capitalization of $885,420.63 and $552.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgeless token can now be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Liqui, Bittrex and Livecoin. During the last seven days, Edgeless has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013823 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $202.66 or 0.02799374 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00228453 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00058513 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00051644 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000695 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Edgeless Token Profile

Edgeless was first traded on December 16th, 2016. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,046,967 tokens. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io. Edgeless’ official message board is medium.com/edgeless.

Edgeless Token Trading

Edgeless can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, ABCC, HitBTC, Tidex, Liqui, Livecoin and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

