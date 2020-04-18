Elastos (ELA) Achieves Market Cap of $22.52 Million

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. One Elastos coin can now be bought for approximately $1.22 or 0.00016827 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Bit-Z, Huobi and LBank. Over the last week, Elastos has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar. Elastos has a market capitalization of $22.52 million and approximately $2.76 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013812 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $205.42 or 0.02825120 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00228785 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00058471 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00052191 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000697 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About Elastos

Elastos’ genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 36,124,959 coins and its circulating supply is 18,409,536 coins. The official website for Elastos is www.elastos.org. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Elastos

Elastos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Bit-Z, Huobi, CoinEgg, Kucoin and BCEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

