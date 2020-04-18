Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $6,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,055,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,531,000 after purchasing an additional 910,672 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,235,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,935,000 after acquiring an additional 888,413 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,377,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,438,000 after purchasing an additional 226,620 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter worth $1,171,509,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,125,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,990,000 after buying an additional 111,832 shares in the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $2.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.29. 3,552,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,775,906. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.93. The firm has a market cap of $148.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.16. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12-month low of $101.36 and a 12-month high of $157.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 192.27%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cowen upped their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.04.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total transaction of $29,322,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,589,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,653,334,750.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,863,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 863,657 shares of company stock valued at $123,406,971. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Recommended Story: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.