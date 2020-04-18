Elrond (ERD) Market Capitalization Tops $10.80 Million

Elrond (CURRENCY:ERD) traded up 24.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. During the last seven days, Elrond has traded 30.6% higher against the US dollar. One Elrond token can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, Binance DEX, Binance and Dcoin. Elrond has a market capitalization of $10.80 million and $2.39 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013834 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $203.98 or 0.02810376 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00227140 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00058159 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00052153 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond launched on March 16th, 2019. Elrond’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,932,115,041 tokens. Elrond’s official website is elrond.com. The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Elrond Token Trading

Elrond can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, Dcoin, Bilaxy and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

