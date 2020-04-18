Endor Protocol (EDR) Trading 6.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 18th. Endor Protocol has a total market cap of $3.69 million and $352,620.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Endor Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Coinsuper, Upbit and BitForex. During the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.75 or 0.01124056 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00062293 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00181564 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002106 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00009397 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Endor Protocol Profile

Endor Protocol (CRYPTO:EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,377,508,647 tokens. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Kucoin, IDEX, Hotbit, DEx.top, CoinBene, Bilaxy, Coinall, BitForex, Coinsuper and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

