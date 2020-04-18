Enigma (ENG) Trading Up 29.5% Over Last 7 Days

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 18th. Over the last week, Enigma has traded 29.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Enigma has a market cap of $11.80 million and $2.76 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enigma token can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00002178 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex, Upbit, Binance and AirSwap.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.37 or 0.01096271 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00058103 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00179161 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000032 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000656 BTC.

About Enigma

Enigma is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,836,171 tokens. Enigma’s official website is enigma.co. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Enigma

Enigma can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Liqui, Hotbit, AirSwap, Huobi, OKEx, Bittrex, Mercatox, HitBTC, Upbit, ABCC, Kyber Network, GOPAX and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

