Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,979 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.11% of Entegris worth $6,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Entegris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Entegris during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENTG. Citigroup upgraded Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Loop Capital restated a “positive” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Entegris from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.25.

In other Entegris news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total value of $747,661.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,863 shares in the company, valued at $3,388,742.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ENTG traded up $1.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 765,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,800. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.91. Entegris Inc has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $59.05. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.25.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $427.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.70 million. Entegris had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 24.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Entegris Inc will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.58%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

