Espers (ESP) Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Espers (CURRENCY:ESP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 18th. In the last week, Espers has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar. Espers has a total market cap of $385,907.27 and approximately $145.00 worth of Espers was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Espers coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptohub and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.97 or 0.01127769 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00062155 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00034738 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00177473 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00193554 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007484 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00046712 BTC.

Espers Profile

Espers (ESP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 12th, 2016. Espers’ total supply is 22,888,373,670 coins. Espers’ official website is espers.io. The Reddit community for Espers is /r/esperscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Espers’ official Twitter account is @CryptoCoderz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Espers Coin Trading

Espers can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, CoinExchange and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Espers directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Espers should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Espers using one of the exchanges listed above.

