Essentia Market Capitalization Hits $215,772.60 (ESS)

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Over the last week, Essentia has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. Essentia has a total market capitalization of $215,772.60 and approximately $20,838.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Essentia token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, BitForex, Hotbit and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00054242 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000712 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $319.80 or 0.04421183 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00066480 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038467 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013811 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005300 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00010170 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003320 BTC.

Essentia Token Profile

Essentia is a token. Its launch date was January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 875,941,362 tokens. The official website for Essentia is essentia.one. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Essentia Token Trading

Essentia can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Ethfinex, Bilaxy, Hotbit, CoinBene and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Essentia using one of the exchanges listed above.

