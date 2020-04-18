Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,641 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $6,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESS. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 196,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,248,000 after acquiring an additional 55,587 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 67,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 13,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,231,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 762,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,324,000 after buying an additional 75,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

ESS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $354.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $298.00 to $262.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.21.

In other news, CAO John Farias sold 822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.25, for a total transaction of $259,957.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,811.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.92, for a total value of $879,552.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,284 shares of company stock worth $8,021,837 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

ESS opened at $260.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $244.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.67. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $175.81 and a 1-year high of $334.17.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by ($1.47). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 30.08%. The firm had revenue of $375.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $2.0775 per share. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.11%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

