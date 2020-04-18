Ether Zero (ETZ) Price Up 9.5% This Week

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. Ether Zero has a total market capitalization of $1.56 million and approximately $44,859.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ether Zero has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar. One Ether Zero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EXX, Hotbit, Cryptopia and DigiFinex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.54 or 0.02578585 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00077889 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 43.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Ether Zero

Ether Zero (ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 211,123,699 coins and its circulating supply is 169,094,286 coins. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org. Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero.

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

Ether Zero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, DigiFinex, Cryptopia and EXX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

