Ethereum Gold Price Down 31.7% Over Last Day (ETG)

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded 31.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Ethereum Gold has a total market cap of $387,771.71 and approximately $13,629.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Gold token can now be bought for approximately $0.0323 or 0.00000447 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. Over the last week, Ethereum Gold has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ethereum Gold alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013844 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.54 or 0.02801487 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00229427 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00058681 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00051607 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000696 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Profile

Ethereum Gold was first traded on October 13th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Gold’s official website is www.ethereumgold.info. Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@amandaETG.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold

Ethereum Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.