Evedo (EVED) Price Tops $0.0042

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded down 13.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 18th. In the last seven days, Evedo has traded 24.8% lower against the US dollar. One Evedo token can currently be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and P2PB2B. Evedo has a total market cap of $50,316.93 and approximately $1.33 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Evedo alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00054212 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000712 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.04 or 0.04420671 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00066387 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038442 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013792 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005291 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00010154 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003316 BTC.

About Evedo

Evedo (EVED) is a token. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,056,540 tokens. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken. Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co.

Buying and Selling Evedo

Evedo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evedo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Evedo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Evedo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Evedo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.