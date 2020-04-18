EvenCoin (EVN) Price Up 9.1% This Week

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. One EvenCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, YoBit and Mercatox. In the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar. EvenCoin has a total market capitalization of $331,239.88 and $445,598.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 90.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004920 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00074996 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.40 or 0.00431783 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00001049 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013755 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 214.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00031671 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00012526 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004535 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EvenCoin (CRYPTO:EVN) is a token. It launched on December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 tokens. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io.

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

EvenCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, BTC-Alpha and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

