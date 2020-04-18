Everipedia Price Tops $0.0010 (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One Everipedia token can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, OTCBTC, BigONE and Bitfinex. Over the last seven days, Everipedia has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. Everipedia has a market capitalization of $7.81 million and approximately $116,637.00 worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013824 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.79 or 0.02818168 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00227697 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00058349 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00052162 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Everipedia Token Profile

Everipedia’s genesis date was July 14th, 2018. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,009,790,788 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,531,779,894 tokens. The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Everipedia Token Trading

Everipedia can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, DragonEX, OTCBTC, Bitfinex, Upbit and BigONE. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

