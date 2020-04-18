Exane Derivatives Has $1.20 Million Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 663.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,542 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,156,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,858,000 after purchasing an additional 14,371,236 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 57,067,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,854 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,329,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,437,000 after acquiring an additional 367,164 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,270,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,226,000 after acquiring an additional 210,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth about $495,007,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

In other news, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $1,991,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,300,420.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $8,769,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ATVI. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $66.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.70. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.84 and a fifty-two week high of $68.32. The firm has a market cap of $52.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.61.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.71%.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.