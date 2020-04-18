Exane Derivatives Makes New $1.80 Million Investment in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST)

Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 113,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VST. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Vistra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,780,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 7,687 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 17,757 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,170,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Vistra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.31 per share, with a total value of $246,200.00. Also, Director Scott B. Helm bought 6,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.61 per share, for a total transaction of $101,393.40. Insiders have bought a total of 46,940 shares of company stock worth $605,993 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

VST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Vistra Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vistra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Vistra Energy from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Vistra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vistra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.70.

Shares of Vistra Energy stock opened at $17.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.84 and a 200 day moving average of $22.68. Vistra Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $27.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter. Vistra Energy had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 10.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vistra Energy Corp will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Vistra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Vistra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

About Vistra Energy

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

