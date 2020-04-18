Exane Derivatives Sells 9,861 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Exane Derivatives reduced its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,861 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DAL. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 29,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,957,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195,893 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 34,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 13,490 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $641,000. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Delta Air Lines news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 976,507 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.40 per share, for a total transaction of $45,309,924.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 1,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $46,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,960 shares in the company, valued at $368,229.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 980,532 shares of company stock valued at $45,522,339. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $75.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.61.

DAL stock opened at $24.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.90. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The company had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

