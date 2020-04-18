Exane Derivatives Takes Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,963 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,055,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 127,856 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 881.5% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 68,433 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,912,000 after purchasing an additional 61,461 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,646,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,290,273,000 after acquiring an additional 336,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $292.32 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $132.60 and a twelve month high of $316.32. The company has a market cap of $180.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.33.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.02, for a total value of $2,660,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,545 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,180.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Gaither sold 15,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total transaction of $4,221,385.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,221 shares in the company, valued at $598,359.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,829 shares of company stock worth $34,323,482. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $311.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $251.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.96.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

