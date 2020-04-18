Exane Derivatives Trims Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Exane Derivatives trimmed its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 36.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 86,271 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in General Electric were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CLS Investments LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 2,300.0% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on GE shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.50 to $8.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on General Electric from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on General Electric from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.65.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $6.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.70. General Electric has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $13.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.28. The company has a market cap of $54.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.03, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.12% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

