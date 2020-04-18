EXMR FDN (EXMR) Market Capitalization Tops $176,872.18

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 18th. EXMR FDN has a market cap of $176,872.18 and $6,698.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EXMR FDN has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EXMR FDN token can now be purchased for $0.0280 or 0.00000386 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EXMR FDN Profile

EXMR is a PoW/PoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 tokens. EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin. The official website for EXMR FDN is exmrfoundation.org. The official message board for EXMR FDN is medium.com/@eXMR.

EXMR FDN Token Trading

EXMR FDN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR FDN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMR FDN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EXMR FDN using one of the exchanges listed above.

