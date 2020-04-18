EXMR Trading Up 9,902.1% Over Last Week (EXMR)

EXMR (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 18th. One EXMR token can now be bought for approximately $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. EXMR has a total market capitalization of $36.20 million and approximately $31,070.00 worth of EXMR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EXMR has traded up 9,902.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001418 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000871 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 246.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000110 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EXMR Profile

EXMR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,756,612 tokens. EXMR’s official website is exmrfoundation.org. EXMR’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin. EXMR’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR. The Reddit community for EXMR is /r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EXMR Token Trading

EXMR can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EXMR using one of the exchanges listed above.

