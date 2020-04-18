Exosis Market Cap Hits $38,921.53 (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 18th. Over the last seven days, Exosis has traded 30% lower against the U.S. dollar. Exosis has a market capitalization of $38,921.53 and $5,635.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Exosis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001447 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, Escodex and Exrates.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7,271.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $187.30 or 0.02575882 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $246.12 or 0.03384738 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.19 or 0.00607683 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014249 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.25 or 0.00801037 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00077803 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00028534 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.63 or 0.00613797 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Exosis Coin Profile

Exosis (CRYPTO:EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2018. Exosis’ total supply is 534,966 coins and its circulating supply is 369,966 coins. The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org. Exosis’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org.

Buying and Selling Exosis

Exosis can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, Exrates and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Exosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

