Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Position Increased by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 176.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,643 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 22,126 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 1.1% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its position in Facebook by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in Facebook by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 15,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its stake in Facebook by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, InterOcean Capital LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total transaction of $292,408.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,403.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total transaction of $57,792.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,712.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,838 shares of company stock valued at $17,329,246 over the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on FB shares. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $253.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.95.

Shares of FB traded up $2.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $179.24. 20,961,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,738,372. The company has a market cap of $502.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $224.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.15.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

