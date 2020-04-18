Faceter (FACE) Market Cap Reaches $825,454.69

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded 76% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. During the last seven days, Faceter has traded 67.7% higher against the US dollar. Faceter has a market capitalization of $825,454.69 and $1,797.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Faceter coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges including $7.50, $33.94, $24.43 and $51.55.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00054269 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000716 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.91 or 0.04385648 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00066475 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038301 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013908 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005286 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00010223 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003353 BTC.

Faceter Profile

FACE is a coin. It launched on January 19th, 2018. Faceter’s total supply is 938,590,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,571,949 coins. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io. Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter.

Buying and Selling Faceter

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Faceter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Faceter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

