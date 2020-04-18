FansTime Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $43,485.00 (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 18th. FansTime has a market capitalization of $285,726.49 and $43,485.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FansTime has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One FansTime token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, HADAX, Bit-Z and Gate.io.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013836 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.28 or 0.02796433 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00228771 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00058553 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00051723 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000697 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About FansTime

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FansTime Token Trading

FansTime can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, CoinMex, Gate.io, FCoin, CoinEgg and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

