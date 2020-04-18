Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Buys 1,354 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Independence Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $7.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $263.61. The company had a trading volume of 6,530,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,335,158. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $200.55 and a 12 month high of $311.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $246.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.48.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Story: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.