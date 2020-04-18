Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $17.76 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,293 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 1.4% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $17,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Walmart by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,380,279,000 after purchasing an additional 985,538 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,845,131 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,190,276,000 after purchasing an additional 565,875 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,394,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,537,291,000 after purchasing an additional 796,974 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,226,581 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,334,166,000 after purchasing an additional 994,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,926,837 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,060,865,000 after buying an additional 1,614,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WMT. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.58.

Walmart stock opened at $132.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $98.85 and a 12-month high of $132.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.57 and its 200 day moving average is $117.74. The company has a market capitalization of $374.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.81%.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $10,924,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,387,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,901,261.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $38,475,040 in the last 90 days. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

