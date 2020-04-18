Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Increases Holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,643 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $8,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYY. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 6.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,747,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,356 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in SYSCO by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,603,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,522,000 after buying an additional 2,091,470 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of SYSCO by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,159,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,965,000 after buying an additional 110,167 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SYSCO by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,026,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,696,000 after buying an additional 222,256 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SYSCO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $404,942,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded up $4.57 on Friday, hitting $50.31. 7,878,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,089,780. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.03. SYSCO Co. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.29.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. SYSCO had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 78.49%. The business had revenue of $15.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of SYSCO from $78.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on SYSCO from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of SYSCO in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on SYSCO from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.45.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

