Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Purchases 4,851 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,851 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 19,088 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.5% in the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. RDL Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.8% in the first quarter. RDL Financial Inc. now owns 29,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Surevest LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 50,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 22,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric stock traded up $3.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.54. The company had a trading volume of 5,357,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,830,558. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $37.75 and a 1-year high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.57.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 5,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.47 per share, with a total value of $257,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,215,290.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

