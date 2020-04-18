Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 10,997 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,997 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.71 per share, with a total value of $153,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cfra cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine cut Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Phillips 66 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.36.

Shares of PSX traded up $6.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.53. 5,596,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,691,194. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.40 and a 200-day moving average of $94.55. The stock has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

